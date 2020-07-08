For Scott Rowland, leading a team in the new Northern Virginia Collegiate Baseball League this summer is all about being the overall manager and not worrying about coaching every detail like he normally does as the head coach of the Centreville High School team in the spring.
Prior to Centreville, Rowland was the head and later an assistant coach at Oakton High School, leading the Cougars to a state championship.
The eight-team league, consisting of players from all levels of college ball with most of the players from the local areas, was scheduled to begin July 2 and last until the first week of August. Rowland is the head coach of the Gators.
“When I was asked to coach, I had to think about it overnight,” Rowland said. “Normally after the high-school season, I need a break from coaching. But we didn’t have a season. This college season is only for a few weeks, and I like that. So why not?”
The 2020 high-school baseball and other spring sports campaigns were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rowland explained what will be different about coaching in the college league is he will not be trying to fix aspects of players’ games like he does in high school or doing any babysitting. His Gators team probably won’t bunt as much as his high-school squads have always done.
“It will be more about just playing baseball and trusting the players,” Rowland said. “Guys will have a green light to steal, pitchers will call their own pitches, and we will have to trust them as far as how long they can pitch in a game. We have simple rules: Show up early and play hard.”
Rowland expects the eight teams, chosen through a draft, to be on even ground. Coaches have past familiarity with some of the players on their teams, but not all.
“This league provides a nice opportunity for the players to be competitive,” Rowland said.
Players from the Sun Gazette coverage areas who are members of Rowland’s Gators team are Josh Gjormand from Madison High and Anthony Farmakides and Drew Stieg from McLean.
“I think we picked a bunch of players for this team who are grinders, they like to compete hard and they are strong defensively,” Rowland said.
The Gators first game was July 2 at Waters Field in Vienna.
The league’s Website address is www.nvclbaseball.org.
