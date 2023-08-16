Luke Shearin and Josh Hessel combined on a six-hit, seven-inning shutout Tuesday as the Greater Manassas Baseball League’s 16- to 18-year-old team improved to 2-0 in pool play with a 4-0 victory over Charleston (Mo.) at the Babe Ruth World Series in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Shearin started the game and struck out three and allowed four hits in five innings. He was named the game’s MVP. Hessel tossed two innings of relief and struck out four, while giving up two hits.

GMBL scored three runs in the top of the first and then added its final run in the top of the sixth. Owen Potts led GMBL from the plate, going 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Jackson Dennis added two RBI.

GMBL plays again Wednesday against Stamford (Conn.).