The Stamford Thunder scored the game-winning run off Gearis Arias' walk-off solo homer in the bottom of the eighth to defeat Greater Manassas Baseball League 4-3 Wednesday in the Babe Ruth World Series.
Stamford (CT) led 3-0 through five innings before GMBL tied the game with three runs in the top of the seventh off an RBI each from Luke Pierce, Jackson Dennis and Luke Peacher. Pierce was the player of the game for GMBL.
GMBL wraps up pool play Thursday against Canada. If GMBL wins, it will advance to the next round. GMBL would still have a chance to advance if it loses. The top five teams from each of the two divisions move on.
