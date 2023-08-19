Farmers Baseball (WA) held the Greater Manassas Baseball League's 16-to18 team to two hits Friday in a 1-0 victory at the Babe Ruth World Series.
With the loss, GMBL's run is over. GMBL went 2-2 in pool play before advancing to Friday's single-elimination round.
Connor Lyle was the team's MVP for Friday's game. He struck out five in six innings.
Farmers scored the game's lone run in the bottom of the third inning. Farmers recorded five hits for the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.