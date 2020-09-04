The baseball team didn’t play any games during the canceled spring high-school season, yet 10 players from the Madison Warhawks already have received opportunities to play in college, with many others expected to earn such offers.
“Timing is everything, and we’ve been working hard to get the players opportunities to play in college and better themselves,” Madison coach Mark Gjormand said.
Madison was expected to be a district, region and state contender this past season, as has been the case for decades.
Since there was no spring campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of those baseball commits from Madison were offered college spots sight-unseen by their college coaches.
“Coaches don’t like to do it that way, but these are different times. So sometimes there is no other choice and they have to trust the reputation of high-school coaches,” Gjormand said.
Those 2020 Madison graduates who have made commitments and are enrolled to play in college include pitcher/outfielder Mason Satterfield at Washington and Lee University, pitcher/infielder Michael Schultz at the College of Charleston and catcher Chris Polymoropoulis at Roanoke College.
Two others are pitcher/infielder Ryan Murphy (James Madison University) and pitcher/outfielder Fitz Halloran (Lynchburg College).
Ry Yates was a 2020 baseball senior at Madison, but will play football at the College of William and Mary.
Juniors on the 2020 team who already have made college baseball commitments are outfielder/infielder Colin Tuft (University of Virginia), pitcher/infielder Cooper Hoffman (Marymount University) and pitcher Ramsey Collins (University of Connecticut).
Infielder/pitcher James Triantos, a 2020 sophomore for Madison, has committed to play at the University of North Carolina and 2020 freshman pitcher/first baseman Bryce Eldridge will play at the University of Alabama.
Other 2020 Madison players that Gjormand expects will or could receive college offers are pitcher Evan Blair, pitcher Ben Eldridge, infsielder Tyler Schoeberlein, outfielder John Klein, infielder Miguel Etchazerreta, pitcher/outfielder Davis Snyder, outfielder Cole Heflin, pitcher Hunter Moss, infielder Bo Kuhblank and catcher Bannon Brazell.
Many of those Madison players competed for various summer baseball teams over the recent weeks, some playing in the first-yaer Northern Virginia Collegiate League, such as Polymoropoulis, Schultz and Halloran, which was held in July.
Others, like Triantos, played travel and a few games for the American Legion baseball for the McLean Post 270 squad.
Moss played American Legion ball for Vienna Post 180.
