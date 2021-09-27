The Boston Marathon, the world’s oldest continuously-run 26.2-mile race, always attracts a large contingent of runners from Arlington.
The delayed 2021 race was not held in April 2020 or April 2021 because of COVID. The race has been moved to Monday, Oct. 11 and will include 39 runners from Arlington.
Local runners are expected to be Courtney Bristow, Laura Chipkin, Joel Cohen, William Collins, Megan Curtin, Jeff Davis, Mindy Forsyth, Olivia Franklin, Ryan Hepworth, Mary-Gretchen Johnson, Margaret Klimek, Daryle Lademan, Claire Lewis, Nicole Lind, Gabrielle McKenzie, Melinda Metz, Ben Michelson, Scott Milam, Gary Morgans, Michael Naff, Rebecca, Rachel Penney, Zachary Prescott, Sarah Sams, Kevin Schmiegel, Juhi Shah, Emily Sharp, Armand Silva, Yvonne Spencer, Altaf Sulaiman, Yuko Takakusaki, Julia Taylor, Yerlan Utegenov, Richard Viola, Michael Wardian, Arielle Weiner, Reynolds Wilson, Jay Jacob Wind and Robert Young.
Morgans took home third place at the Arlington 9/11 Memorial 5K in 2019, after winning his age division in 2018 in 22:43. In a more competitive field this year, Morgans, who is 68, placed sixth in the men’s 60-69 age group in the time of 25:50.
Wind has finished 34 Boston Marathons, including the last 24 in a row, and hopes to hit the magic number 25 in a row this year, despite slowing down since turning 70.
Wardian and Wind are each members of Arlington’s Sports Hall of Fame.
