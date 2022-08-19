As is so often the case each fall, local teams and individual runners in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas have considerable potential to have successful cross country seasons.
In team competition, the McLean Highlanders and Oakton Cougars are the defending girls and boys region team champions, respectively. Each squad returns many top runners from last season, making both top challengers again for district, region and state crowns.
Some of McLean’s top returners are defending individual region girls champion Thais Rolly, her sister Calypso Rolly, Elise Walker and Leah Durkee.
For the Oakton boys, top runners back are expected to be Landon Newell, Tyler Coleman, Iyasu Yemane, Quin Sehon, Connor Eklund and Derek Lewis.
The Cougars were kind of the surprise region champion last fall in what was expected to be a rebuilding season. The week prior to the region meet, Oakton finished second in the Concorde District.
Also in girls cross country, the Langley Saxons return top runner Lila Waters along with Madeleine Spanner, Hazel Calway, Corinne Sheedy and Elena Pesavento. They helped Langley finish second in both the Liberty District and region meets last fall.
From Arlington, the Yorktown Patriots finished third and the Washington-Liberty Generals fourth in the Liberty District girls meet in 2021.
Each has top returners, like Karenna Keane, Nicole Kim and Sienna Williams from W-L and Sofia Sheldon, Nora Sherman, Lauren Fatouros and Eleanor Whitehouse from Yorktown.
Marshall High School runner Haley Spoden, fifth in the Liberty District last fall, returns.
The Madison girls won the Concorde District last fall and have two returners Lydia Mikhin and Kiki Van Der Weide. Other top runners graduated.
Top returners for the Oakton girls are 2021 Concorde District champion Raquel Lewis and Sitota Mesfin.
The Yorktown boys may not be as strong as a year ago when they won the Liberty District then were third in the region and second in the state, because graduation took a lot of their top runners. Jack Levine is one of the few leading returners.
Sean Sanders is a top returner for the Marshall boys.
The 2022 cross country season is scheduled to kick off in full with the annual Monroe Parker Invitational, Saturday, Sept. 10 at Burke Lake Park.
The annual four-team Arlington County meet is Thursday, Oct. 6 at Bluemont Park at 4:30 p.m.
Molly Weithman is expected to be a top returner for the Bishop O’Connell High School girls team this fall. She placed third in the Arlington County meet in 2021.
