The closest competition among local divers during the recent Northern Virginia Swimming League’s individual diving all-star meet was in the senior boys division.
Great Falls pool diver Matteo Vasiliadis won with a 238.1 cumulative score, with Spencer Dearman of Oakton pool closely behind in second with a 237.9 total.
Third in the division was Evan Brown of Kent Gardens with 205.35.
The competition in that division was the last of the day-long event at Fairfax Station pool.
During the winter high-school season, Dearman finished fifth in the Class 6 boys state meet with Vasiliadis ninth. At the preceding 6D North Region high-school meet, Vasiliadis was third and Dearman fourth, so the two have become big rivals.
A number of other top local divers did not compete in the NVSL all-star meet because they were participating for their club teams at a conflicting junior national event.
Following are other local top-five finishers at the all-star meet.
In the senior girls division at the NVSL all-stars, Jocelyn Brooks of Kent Gardens pool was second (203.45). The winning total was 214.3 by Overlee’s Michayla Eisenberg. Oakton’s Katie Vaughan finished third.
In the intermediate boys division, Dunn Loring pool’s Michael Desando finished second (139.75) and Chesterbrook’s Alex Valencis was fifth. The winning total was 204.05 by Rem Turatbekov of Truro Homes Association.
In intermediate girls, Oakton’s Isabelle Whang was second (145.6). The winning total was 153.55 by Overlee’s Stella Barclay.
In junior boys, Tuckahoe’s Jackson Thomas was the champion, finishing with a 117.05 total. Second was Hamlet Swim Club’s Alan Fu (97.4).
In the freshman boys division, Lucas Moreno of Kent Gardens finished third and Faustino Fredes of Highlands Swim Club placed fifth.
Simone Wilson of Oakton finished a close second in freshman girls with a 75.0 score. The winning total was 75.75 by Julianna Butler of Hayfield Farm.
All of those top-five place finishers at the all-star meet also won or finished near the top the previous week at the NVSL’s divisional meets. Vasiliadis won the Division II meet, Dearman was fourth in Division I, Thomas won Division IV and Brooks was second in Division I.
