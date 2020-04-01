Uncertainties following the closure of local schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year along with the cancelation of the spring sports seasons has left, well, uncertainties, frustration and disappointment for many.
High-school athletes wonder when they will be able to re-enter school locker rooms to retrieve their belongings, like bats, gloves, lacrosse sticks, tennis rackets and shoes. They also want to know if there ever will be one final team meeting or gathering of any kind.
Decisions were made to shut down the schools and sports in mid-March because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak. Teams had been practicing for a few weeks and had played various scrimmages.
“At this point, we have no answers for them, and I feel bad about that,” McLean High School baseball coach John Dowling said. “I’ve received calls from players and parents, and I can’t tell them anything.”
With the season canceled but uniforms already given to players, a concern among athletic administrators is getting them returned at some point.
“We’ll have to set something up with social distancing in mind to have the uniforms returned,” Yorktown High director of student activities Mike Krulfeld said. “There are just so many uncertainties right now about so many things.”
In addition to that concern, Krulfeld feels bad that the senior athletes didn’t get any closure to their high-school careers or their traditional senior nights, when those athletes are honored prior to a certain game or event.
“They lost a whole season,” he said. “I worry about all the younger athletes too not being able to use our facilities to exercise,” Krulfeld said.
With coaches not being allowed to work directly with their athletes, some are organizing specific home workouts they can do.
Longtime Madison High School baseball coach Mark Gjormand is sending daily videos of encouragement to his players. He had high hopes for his team this season, a squad he said had as much talent, as far as depth, as any he has coached at the Vienna school.
“It was a big blow when the season ended so soon,” Gjormand said. “There was hope for a while that games could be played. No team will win its last game this year. So we all wonder what could have been.”
Gjormand is hoping his team can play one last intersquad game at some point in the future to have some form closure.
“I really appreciate the time we had practicing together as a team and playing our scrimmages. The journey though was just not long enough,” Gjormand said.
Some of the local private schools had hoped to continue the spring season in some form at some point. That will not occur.
“Initially, we didn’t want to get ahead of ourselves. So we were hoping when all of this began, maybe there would be a three-week window without playing, then we could start the season,” Potomac School athletic director Rob Lee said. “We had even thought of alternative schedules and were looking at those, maybe starting to play games April 30. Then have some kind of postseason tournament. Then things changed so quickly. Now there will be no championships, championship banners or anything.”
