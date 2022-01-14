A number of former Flint Hill School high-school basketball players are on men’s and women’s college teams.
* Claire Miller is a junior guard/forward for the women’s basketball team at Middlebury College. Miller is the team’s third leading scorer, averaging 9.9 points per game through nine contests. She pulled 5.8 rebounds per outing for second most on the squad.
Miller also has 10 steals, nine assists and two blocked shots.
* Dowar Jioklow is a member of the Walters State Community College men’s team in Morristown, Tenn. The forward has played in 16 games this season, averaging 10.4 minutes per contest, 3.3 points an outing and 2.4 rebounds. He has five blocked shots and had eight steals and 10 assists.
* Jordan Hairston plays for the men’s team at the University of North Carolina-Asheville as a sophomore guard. Through 10 games, Hairston averaged four points per contest and 11.4 minutes. He has made eight three-pointers, and had six assists and four steals.
Hairston previously played in college at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
* Qudus Wahab is a center for the University of Maryland men’s team.
Through 12 games, all starts, the 6-foot-10 Wahab averaged 9.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest to go with 13 blocked shots.
* Noel Brown is a sophomore center on the George Washington University men’s basketball team. He has played in 13 games with 11 starts and averages 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per outing. Brown has blocked six shots, has two steals and two assists.
* Randy Ayers and Ethan Jones play at Stevenson University.
* Isaiah Moore plays at Division II Franklin Pierce University. Check back for a story on the season Moore is enjoying.
