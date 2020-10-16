The Langley Saxons didn’t get the chance to defend their state championship during the spring when the season canceled because of the pandemic shutdown, and they may not get to play again during the 2021 campaign, depending on the COVID-19 situation.
Still, the girls high-school lacrosse team has been busy generating news of late, as nine players from the squad have made recent commitments to play in the sport in college during upcoming years.
All were members of Langley’s 2019 team that won district, region and state titles.
A couple of the latest commits are twin junior sisters Katherine and Caroline Senich. They will play Drexel University. Both are midfielders.
“They are very good players and defenders,” Langley coach Bucky Morris said.
Their older senior sister, Sarah Senich, an attack, previously committed to play for Virginia Commonwealth University.
“They have all been working hard,” Morris said. “It’s good to see they will have that opportunity to go off to college and play. It will be up to them to make the best of that.”
Other Langley players making college commitments are senior Anne O’Hara (University of Vermont), senior Erika Chung (University of Pennsylvania), senior Sophie Smith (Gettysburg College), senior Alexa Romero (Christopher Newport University), junior Keelin Byrne (University of Louisville) and junior Sarah Waits (Yale University).
Morris said a number of other players could make commitments in coming days.
If Langley does have a season in the spring, Morris said those college commits will give the Saxons a strong chance to contend for various championships, including another state crown.
The coach noted that many of Langley’s players have been competing for travel and club teams during the summer and fall, with certain pandemic restrictions in place.
“They are getting to play and stay sharp and in shape,” Morris said. “They are a talented group. We could have another very nice season.”
The 2019 state title was Langley’s first, as the Saxons finished with an 8-0 playoff record that season and an 18-4 overall mark, including 11 straight wins to end the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.