Based on early results of the spriing high-school sports season, and looking forward a couple of months, there is a very good chance many local public-school teams in the Sun Gazette’s various coverage areas will dominate and win postseason district and region-tournament competitions.
After that, some likely might even win Class 6 state-tourney championships, as well.
With so many good teams in so many different team sports, those local teams could win upwards of 70 to 80 percent of all the girls and boys district and region tournaments in the many spring sports of baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer, tennis, and track and field.
Many of those teams won such championships last spring on the district and region levels.
There also is a high likelihood there could even be two teams from Sun Gazette areas facing off in many district and region-tourney championship games or matches.
Keep in mind, there are only two districts – the Liberty and Concorde – that make up the rather small 6D North Region. Of the 13 teams that compile the region, eight are within the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas in Arlington and Fairfax counties. So that meager total of teams significantly increases the percentages that some local squads will perform well during the postseason.
Local athletes in individual playoff competitions – like girls and boys tennis and outdoor track and field – also will possess a strong chance to become district and region champions later this spring.
Multiple Madison and Yorktown teams and individuals won such spring prizes in 2021, and both Oakton teams won region and state tennis crowns. So in a few weeks, expect many more local champions to be crowned.
We’ll see what happens in a few more weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.