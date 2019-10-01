A half dozen players, including five seniors, who will be members of the Madison High School baseball team this coming spring season in 2020 have made commitments to play the sports in college.
Warhawks’ outfielder Fitz Halloran has agreed to play at University of Lynchburg. He will join pitcher/first baseman Josh Gjormand, who will be a freshman at Lynchburg this coming spring.
Madison pitcher/infielder Ryan Murphy will play at James Madison University.
Also, right-hander pitcher Michael Schultz will play at the College of Charleston. Catcher Chris Polymouropolis will play at Roanoke College.
Outfielder/right-handed pitcher Mason Satterfield has chosen Washington & Lee University to play.
Junior outfielder/catcher Colin Tuft has agreed to play for the University of Virginia.
“We had a bunch commit like this in 2007 as well, but they were not all this early. The recruiting scene is so different now.”
Those Madison players helped the Warhawks to a winning season in 2019 and a berth in the 6D North Region Tournament.
Those Madison college signees are expected to make the Warhawks one of the top teams in the Concorde District and region again during the 2020 season.
