The third week of the high-school football season for local teams this weekend is unique because none of the squads in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas are playing district or conference opponents.
One of those contests is between the undefeated Oakton Cougars (2-0) and winless Langley Saxons (0-2), each local teams at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
Oakton of the Concorde District is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since the 2015 season, averaging 33.7 points per game with one shutout.
Langley from the Liberty District has lost two close games, leading late in the fourth quarter in its opening contest and ahead at halftime in the other.
Another showdown between local teams is in Vienna, where the Concorde District Madison Warhawks (1-1) host Arlington’s Yorktown Patriots (2-0) of the Liberty. Yorktown takes a seven-game winning streak into the contest.
The teams last met in the 2019 region-tournament playoffs, with Yorktown winning the semifinal game at Madison, then losing in the region final to Westfield. The Warhawks are now the defending region champions, having won the 2020 title (played in the spring of 2021 because of COVID).
Like Yorktown, the Marshall Statesmen of the Liberty are the only other undefeated team in the Sun Gazette’s coverage area through two games. Marshall has its toughest test this Friday night at 7 p.m. when the Statesmen visit perennial region power Westfield (1-1) from the Concorde.
Marshall has been stingy in its two victories, blanking Washington-Liberty, 13-0, and downing the McLean Highlanders, 46-14.
McLean and Washington-Liberty are two other local teams – each winless at 0-2 and from the Liberty District – that are looking for their initial wins this Friday night against non-district opponents. Each plays on the road at 7 p.m.: – McLean at 0-2 Edison from the National District and W-L at the 1-0 Chantilly Chargers from the Concorde, last season’s region-tournament runner-up.
The other local teams in action – all winless – are the Wakefield Warriors (0-1), Bishop O’Connell Knights (0-1), Flint Hill Huskies (0-1) and Potomac School Panthers (0-1).
Wakefield of the Liberty District hosts the 0-1 W.T. Woodson Cavaliers of the Patriot District at 7 p.m. Sept. 10.
Also on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m., Flint Hill plays at Paul VI Catholic in a non-conference private school contest.
On Saturday, Sept. 11 in two other private-school non-league games, O’Connell plays its home opener at noon against non-league rival Archbishop Curley, and at 7 p.m. Potomac School faces host John Paul the Great (0-1).
