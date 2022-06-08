Some two dozen Bishop O’Connell High School senior athletes in various sports committed during different times of the 2021-22 school year to play college sports during the 2022-23 seasons.
In baseball, Ashton Armour will play at Hampden-Sydney College, his brother at Roanoke College, Carson Mayfield will be on the Cornell University team, Bobby McDonough will join the College of William and Mary squad and Jack O’Connor will play at the University of Virginia.
Kate Bailey will swim at the University of Pittsburgh.
In volleyball, Riley Debiec will join the team at Washington & Lee University, Claire Harris will play at Catholic University and Diego Peña at Marymount University.
In soccer, Conor Dillon will play soccer at New York University, Avery Nassetta at the College of Charleston, Kit Shiells at Case Western Reserve University and Sierra Vance at Campbell University.
In men’s lacrosse, Andrew Egan will play at Lebanon Valley College.
Job Grant will join the football team at the U.S. Naval Academy.
In softball, Alessandra Groome is set to play for Denison University.
Jaden Groome plays to play baseball and football at Saint Vincent College.
In men’s basketball, Paul Lewis will play at Vanderbilt University, Christian May at Towson University, David Onanina at Eastern Kentucky University and Cavan Reilly at the University of Delaware.
Camille Lindley will be a gymnast at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Ryan Lindley plans to run for the men’s cross country team at Fairfield University, as does Thomas Sullivan at Saint Anselm College.
Sydney Smith will play water polo at Virginia Military Institute.
