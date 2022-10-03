Many records, listed below, were set during the recently-completed 2022 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics.
Diving: 1-meter age 50-54, Thomas Blakeman of Falls Church.
Diving: 3-meter 70-74, Carol Mackela of Springfield.
ERG rowing: 60-64 women, Karen Keith of Gainesville; 55-59 men, John Armstrong of Centreville; 65-69 men, Marshall Keith of Gainesville; 90-94 men, William Wieand of McLean.
Track and field: 60-meter dash – 55-59 women, Sabrina Tormoen of Bealeton; 60-64 women, Lee Anne Orndorff of Alexandria. 400 meter run – 75-79 women, Ruth Hamilton of McLean and 85-89; Jerry Bradley of Oakton. In the 800-meter run – 75-79 women, Ruth Hamilton and 80-84 men, Karl Mueller of Alexandria. 800 meter walk – 75-79 men, Bill Palmer of Arlington. 1,600-meter run – 50-54 women, Yuko Whitestone, Fairfax; 75-79 women, Ruth Hamilton, McLean and 80-84 men Eamonn McEvilly, Springfield. 1,600 meter walk – men 80-84 Karl Mueller, Alexandria.
High jump – men, James Lake, Annandale. Running long jump – 55-59 women, Sabrina Tormeon, Bealeton; 70-74 women, Hannah Phillips, Alexandria.
Discus – 50-54 men, James Lake, Annandale; 55-59 women, Maureen Pan, Alexandria; 75-79 men, Robert Price, Vienna.
Ten pin bowling: 95-99 women, Eva Sorenson, Alexandria; 60-64 men, Rick Thompson, Fairfax.
Football throw: 60-64 women, LeeAnne Orndorff, Alexandria.
Frisbee throw: men, John Berglund.
Basketball field goals: women, LeeAnne Orndorff, Alexandria.
Free throws men: 75-79, Sam Slowinski, Gainesville; Dugald Gillies, Arlington; John Holmes, Springfield.
Swimming: 50-yard backstroke – 60-64 women, Beth Baker, Arlington; 70-74 women, Denise Kirwan, Leesburg. 100-backstroke – 70-74 women, Denise Kirwan, Leesburg; 80-84 women Gertruida DeRosa, Springfield; 85-89 men, Lawrence Cohen, Sterling. 50 breaststroke – 70-74 women, Denise Kirwan, Leesburg; 75-79 men, Kevin Culhane, Lorton. 100 breaststroke – 50-54 women, Laura Wissing, Ashburn; Denise Kirwan, Leesburg; 85-89 men, Lawrence Cohen, Sterling. 50 freestyle – 60-64 women, Beth Baker, Arlington; 70-74 women, Denise Kirwan, Leesburg; 75-79 women, Ruth Bennett, Alexandria; 75-79 men, Kevin Culhane, Lorton; 85-89 men Lawrence Cohen, Sterling; 95-99 men, Gene Mulligan, Falls Church. 100 freestyle – 60-64 women, Beth Baker, Arlington; 70-74 women, Denise Kirwan, Leesburg; 75-79 women, Ruth Bennett, Alexandria; 60-64 men, Chris Laiti, Leesburg. Half-mile freestyle – 70-74 women, Denise Kirwan, Leesburg; 75-79 women Ruth Bennett, Alexandria; 80-84 women, Beth Schreiner, Annandale.
Miniature golf: 60-64 women, Lynn Thompson, Fairfax; 55-59 men, Doug Winters.
Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded after each event. Full results are posted on the NVSO website, www.nvso.us. For additional information, email, nvso1982@gmail.com.
