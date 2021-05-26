It used to be that neighborhood high-school rivalry events between the various sports teams were tightly played, highly entertaining and with close final scores.
That hasn’t been the case so much in scads of such clashes so far during the spring outdoor sports campaigns. So many results have finished in unsuspenseful lopsided, outcomes, and really no fun to watch at all.
When the score is 15-0 after two innings, is there really much reason to keep watching?
The Bishop O’Connell Knights girls softball team routed regular Northern Virginia rivals Bishop Ireton and Paul VI Catholic by football-like 34-0 and 25-2 finals, respectively. O’Connell plated 18 runs in the third inning alone in one of those games.
Also in girls softball, the Potomac School Panthers blanked the Flint Hill Huskies, their biggest rival, by 13-0 and 10-0 finals. Again, no suspense at all. Those rivals have most often played nip-and-tuck nail-biters over the years, most recently in a 2019 league-tournament title game.
In a boys lacrosse match between Arlington opponents, the Yorktown Patriots crushed the Washington-Liberty Generals, 17-0. The spectators began leaving at halftime.
The same two schools often have had neck-and-neck battles in girls soccer. But not on May 7. Yorktown won in a rout, 7-2.
In other lacrosse matches, the Wakefield Warriors were dominated in big losses to both Yorktown and Washington-Liberty, with the W-L girls winning 15-0.
In a May 14 baseball game, Flint Hill blew out Potomac School, 11-1, in another no-fun-to-watch affair. Those teams often play games decided by one two runs.
Also in baseball, the Madison Warhawks defeated the Oakton Cougars going away, 10-2. Those teams often trade victories.
