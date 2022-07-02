With so many spring high-school sports teams from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas winning state tournaments or enjoying big success during the competition, many players earned Virginia High School League Class 6 all-state honors, with two chosen as Players of the Year.
Some coaches received recognition, as well.
In baseball, McLean High School senior right-handed pitcher Griffin Steig was chosen first-team all-state. He compiled a 9-1 record and helped lead the Highlanders to a Liberty District tournament championship, then advancing to the 6D North Region tourney semifinals.
Oakton High senior outfielder Ethan Jones was second-team all-state.
In girls softball, Madison High junior third-baseman Katrina Swan as chosen first-team and the Class 6 Player of the Year. She belted the game-winning home run in the state-championship contest to lead the Warhawks (24-3) to the title.
Swan had 48 hits as she batted .539 with three home runs, 42 RBI, 11 doubles, a triple, 35 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.
Madison sophomore outfielder Ayla Condill also was chosen first-team all-state, as was McLean High senior shortstop Macey Johnson.
Making second-team was Washington-Liberty High senior pitcher Emilie Doty and Langley High senior Sarah Semko.
Madison’s Jim Adkins was chosen as Coach of the Year in Class 6 girls softball.
In girls soccer, Yorktown High junior defender Aminata Davis was chosen first-team and the Class 6 Player of the Year. She helped Yorktown win the state championship for the third time in program history.
Yorktown senior midfielder Shay Montgomery also made first-team, along with Oakton senior forward Anna Thatcher.
Making second-team was junior forward Moira Flynn and junior defender Evelyn Casadaban, each from Yorktown.
Yorktown’s Hannah Davis was the girls Class 6 Coach of the Year in girls soccer.
In boys soccer, Langley High senior defender Cole Fisher was chosen first-team along with Oakton senior at-large player Ethan Gregory. Fisher helped Langley win the state title.
Making second team were Yorktown seniors Aidan Langley (goalie) and Tristan Kickbush (forward); Washington-Liberty seniors Brandon Bonilla (midfield) and Sean Kelsey (defender); Oakton senior Ryan Poplawski (at-large); and McLean senior Will Mahoney (at-large).
Langley’s Bo Amato was the boys Class 6 Coach of the Year.
In girls lacrosse, making first team from the state-champion Yorktown squad were senior Ainsley Burke (attack) and junior Emily Stafford (midfield). Also first-team selections were Oakton junior Aly Yee-Jenkins (at-large) and from Langley, senior Julia Day (at-large), senior Sarah Waits (midfield) and senior Keelin Byrne (defender).
Making second team from Madison were senior Mia Pisani (attack), senior Jordon Condon (midfield), senior Sam Tadle (defender) and senior Sydney Martin (at-large); Washington-Liberty senior Emmie Ridgeway (midfield); and Oakton junior Caralie Basuel (at-large).
Yorktown’s Jenny Tran was the girls Class 6 Coach of the Year.
In boys lacrosse, first-team all-state from the champion Madison team were sophomore Will Rubley (attack) and senior Gavin Levay (defender). Also selected first team were Langley senior Mike Kuligowski (midfield/faceoffs) and from Yorktown, junior Jack Martinez (midfield), senior Patrick Ferguson (defender) and senior Miles Fang (midfield/defender).
Second team from Yorktown were senior Connor Kaetzel (attack) and senior James Aldinger (defender); from Madison were sophomore Ollie Hau (midfield) and junior Jake Green (midfield); and from Oakton was junior Mark Davidson (defender).
Madison’s Aaron Solomon was the Class 6 boys Coach of the Year.
