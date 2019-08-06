Three local swimmers from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas were double winners Aug. 3 at the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s 2019 individual and season-ending all-star meet.

For the Langley Wildthings at the boys 9-10 age group, Luca Sanchez won the backstroke in 36.18 seconds and the breaststroke (40.92).

The Tuckahoe Tigers’ Catherine Hughes in the girls 13-14 division won the breast (33.86) and the individual medley (1:07.01).

In the boys 15-18 classification, Daniel Gyenis of Fox Mill Woods and Oakton High School was first in the back (26.26) and IM (58.28).

For Sanchez, he completed the summer season by setting all five team records in the boys 9-10 age group. His record of 40.92 in the breaststroke broke a record set in 1968.

His freestyle mark of 32.46 broke a 1964 record. His record time in the butterfly was 16.02) and the IM was 1:21.1.

There were a number of local single-race winners at all-stars.

Simon Bermudez of the Great Falls Rapids won the boys 13-14 free in 25.51 and later was second in the back.

For the summer, Bermudez set six club records at Great Falls this summer at the 13-14 age group.

Alexandra Dicks for the Hunter Mill Sharks won the girls 15-18 free in 26.51.

For the Hamlet Green Feet, Erin Kass won the girls 8-under back (20.18) and Morgan Kass was first in the girls 11-12 back (32.14).

For the Highlands Whomping Turtles, Gabriel Hanson won the boys 8-under back (18.7) and place second in the breast.

Tuckahoe’s Nolan Dunkel won the boys 13-14 back (28.22) and was second in the fly.

Kyle Wu of the Lakevale Estates Dolphins was first in the boys 15-18 breast (30.25) and second in the IM.

Corinne Bendza of the Vienna Aquatic Club Gators won the girls 8-under breast (21.35) and was second in the fly.

For Great Falls, Paige Hall, age 15, was first in the girls 15-18 back (29.04). She also placed third in the 15-18 freestyle (27.01).

Hall is beating many of the team records set by former Great Falls standout Kate Ziegler.

Also at the all-star meet for Langley, Marina Watson set two team records in the girls free (29.99) and fly (32.18). She placed eighth in both races.

Other local second-place finishers at all-stars were Hunter Mill’s Hannah Carmen and Sydney DeLacy; Highlands Charlotte Scogna and Bridget Ross Morris Larkin; the Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks’ Catherine Sheridan, Caroline Bugeson and Keira Gutierrez; Tuckahoe’s Esme Haggard and Lucas Lopez; the Oakton Otters Nick Highman; Isaac Bockman of Great Falls; Annika Rieger of Vienna Aquatic Club; and Brynn Curtis of the Cardinal Hill Cardinals.

A number of top swimmers were unable to compete in all-stars because of conflicting national competitions.

That might be a reason there were no individual winners at all-stars from either Chesterbrook or Overlee, which finish first and second, repectively, in the NVSL Division 1 team competition.