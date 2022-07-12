Three of the local Northern Virginia Swimming League teams included among others that are atop their divisions through week four are the McLean Marlins (4-0) in Division 2, the Cardinal Hill Cardinals (4-0) in Division 4 and the Lakevale Estate Dolphins (4-0) in Division 7.
McLean defeated the Hamlet Green Feet (0-4), 249-171, July 9. Double race-winners for McLean were Nathan Lee, Ethan Shin, Thomas Duncan, Natalia Rongione and Victoria Valko. Single winners were Atticus Henry, Henry Weeks, Caroline Wager, Reagan Costello, Emily Lipsey, Lauren Thomas, George Williams, Janni Weeks, Eloise LaMonica, Daniel Vladimiroff, Cayden Frantz, Kate Shumate, Christina Lee and Isabelle Vanegas.
For Hamlet, double race-winners were Isaiah Collazo, Erin Kass, Charlie Palma, Morgan Kass, Kennedy Masten and Bennett Steele. Single winners were Jamie Roth, Charley Hu and Payton Masten.
Cardinal Hill downed the Vienna Aquatic Club Gators (0-4), 247-173.
Double race-winners for the Cardinals were Courtney Watts, Emma Watts, Max Hollis, Zhiva McHenry, Fiona Antoniuk, Emmett Sanderson and Kayden Chen. The single winners were Eric Chen, Patrick Manley, Gabriel Joffee, Xander Jahshan, Mishi Roper, Eric Anderson, Teagan Hastings, Caroline Cate, Nate Hedlund, Caden Green, E.G Cate, Montgomery Greene,Grace Keeler and Eryn Cox.
For the Gators, double winners were Kate Bagley, Michael Bagley, Robert Eachus and Malachi Paganini. The single winners were Corinne Bendza, Celia Bredehoeft, Etthan Caldwell, Annika Rieger and Evelyn Uhl.
Lakevale defeated Waynewood, 247-173, July 9.
For Lakevale, double winners were Tenley Tomasino, Charlotte Dixon, Olivia Shang, Megan Mikell, Owen Dyson, Nathan Kriz, Ryan Versaggi and Jack Leis. Single winners were Hudson Velarde, Ethan Morrow, James Bechtle, Kevin Rice, Emerson Condra, Alice Miller, Etta Miller, Nora Stein, Corrine Bremer and, Sophia Vassilakos.
* In an NVSL Division 1 meet, the Langley Wildthings (0-4) lost to Donaldson Run, 253.5-166.5.
Double race-winners for Langley were Felix Yu, Henry Rossman and Divya Pai. Single winners were Daniel Wu, Luca Sanchez, Chris Bunn, Bryce Eaton, Ethan Ramchand, Ryan Dix, Ella Mueller, Tessa Jones and Sophie Li.
*In an NVSL Division 2 clash, the Kent Gardens Dolphins (2-2) lost to Fair Oaks, 231-189.
* The Oakton Otters (1-3) defeated Mantua, 222-189, July 9 in an NVSL Division 4 meet.
* In an NVSL Division 3 meet, Vienna Woods (1-3) topped Dowden Terrace, 215-2-1. Double winners for Vienna Woods were Finn McIntyre, Andrew Denman-Grimm, Logan Siegrist, Caroline Flinn and Alexa Morgan. The single winners were Graham Rowan, Jack Peterson, Ryan Johnson, Elliot Rowan, Sophia Brown, Cara Kapoor, Sophia Steiling and Anabel Huffstutler.
* In Division 13 of the NVSL, the Shouse Village Sharks (1-3) defeated Fox Mill Estates, 210-208. Max Thompson set a new team record in the 11-12 boys freestyle with a time of 27.20.
Double winners from Shouse were Kyle Armstrong, Edward Coleman, Evie Coleman, Amelia Erwin, Marius Franklin, Emma Judkins, Declan Redfern and Thompson. Single winners were Katelyn Armstrong, Claire Balistrere, Mia Franklin, Nya Lewin and Quinn Riihimaki.
* In NVSL Division 6 action, the Dunn Loring Dolphins (3-1) lost to Sleepy Hollow Recreation, 215-205. Double winners for Dunn Loring were Charlotte Blank and Emma He. Single winners were Joel Gramlich, Abby Gavino, Iza Andres, Charles Williamson, Lex Brucker, Caroline Gleditsch, Ryan Martonik, Ben Brewer, Samuel Brewer, Timothy Tu, Elise Esquivel and Hazel Gramlich.
* The Great Falls Rapids (0-4) lost to Arlington Forest, 260-160, in an NVSL Division 9 meet July 9. Double winners for Great Falls were Lucas Bermudez, Kate Reynolds, and Jenna Wang. Single winners were Scarlet Dastur, Katie Merrill, Juliana Strom, Julia Toloczko, Hannah Trimble, Belle Walke and Ari Wiley-Jimenez.
