Aaron Tarr, Marshall High School's head baseball coach the past seven seasons, is stepping down from that position to become an assistant coach at Georgetown University.

Marshall had a great deal of success under Tarr, winning 114 games, six straight district-tournament championships and the team had six winning seasons. In 2015, the Statesmen won 21 games and finished second in the Virginia High School League's Class 5 state tournament.

Prior to taking the head coaching position at Marshall, Tarr was an assistant coach with the team for three seasons.

Tarr graduated from Yorktown High School in 1998, where he was a standout pitcher on the baseball team. He was a pitcher for the Arlington Post 139 American Legion team, played baseball at Hamilton College and later was an assistant coach with Post 139.

In addition, Tarr's coaching experience includes being Yorktown's head junior varsity coach and the Legion manager for Annandale Post 1976.

Tarr has been an instructor at the Virginia Baseball Club and for R&D Baseball Academy. He is also one of the top local coaches with a vast knowledge of baseball analytics.

Tarr's replacement at Marshall has not be named.