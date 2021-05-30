A May 28 National District showdown for first place between the visiting Wakefield Warrior and Marshall Statesmen was started two hours early in an attempt to avoid later thunderstorms.
The high-school baseball game then ended two innings early because of the "slaughter rule," when Marshall (9-1) won, 10-0, to take over sole position of the district lead. Wakefield, which defeated Marshall earlier in the season, fell to 7-2.
Marshall was led by the hitting and pitching of Texas Tech commit Kyle Robinson. He had two hits, including a home run, and four RBI in the contest and tossed the five-inning two-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks.
For Wakefield, junior pitcher Garrett Dougherty started, but struggled to find command, allowing two runs each in the first and second innings.
Robinson stood tall, making his way through batter after batter.
Wakefield showed signs of life in the third inning when both junior Lorenzo Snyder and Sean Iredell had back-to-back singles, but Robinson quickly gained back control to get out of the jam.
Lorenzo Snyder began pitching for Wakefield in the third inning, and walked three of the first four batters he faced. Thanks to some good defense, and a strikeout to end the inning, the Warriors escaped without much damage.
Snyder had more control problems in the fourth inning, when Marshall broke the game open. Robinson homered in that frame.
Also for Marshall in the win, Aiden Han had two hits, Ben Jones had a hit and two RBI, Gavin Bundy doubled, Jack Emory had a hit and one RBI, and Lucas Brauchi and Alex Tranaka had an RBI each.
The win was Marshall's sixth in a row.
