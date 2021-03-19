The Marshall Statesmen won the National District cheer leading competition with scores of 242.5 and 243 in the two rounds, with no point deductions in either round.
The high-school competition included six team, with the Wakefield Warriors finishing second and the Justice Wolves third.
