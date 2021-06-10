With a 10-0 victory over the host Falls Church Jaguars on June 4, the Marshall Statesmen clinched a share of the National District baseball championship.
Marshall and the Wakefield Warriors are co-winners with 10-2 overall and league records. Each high-school team also advances to the upcoming 6D North Region Tournament, Marshall as the No. 2 seed from the district.
The Statesmen needed to defeat Falls Church to share the crown because they lost to the Edison Eagles, 7-6, a few days earlier. Needing that victory, Marshall started ace pitcher Kyle Robinson, and the right-hander responded. He hurled a five-inning, 71-pitch, complete-game, five-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks.
With the bat, Robinson homered, doubled and had two RBI. Jack Emory and Grady Dillon each had a hit and two RBI for Marshall. The Statesmen had six hits.
Against Edison, Alex Tanaka had three hits and Robinson, Luke Alexander, and Aiden Han two each. Marshall had 12 hits in defeat, but was hurt by nine walks, two hit batters and three wild pitches.
