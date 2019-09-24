The next few days will result in a significant milestone and honor for longtime Marshall Statesmen girls field hockey coach Christina Carroll.
With one more win this season, Carroll will earn her 200th career victory, all coming in her 21 seasons as Marshall High School’s head coach. Marshall entered the week with a 5-5 record.
Then in early October, Carroll will be inducted into the Marshall Athletic Hall of Fame. Carroll is a 1994 Marshall graduate. She played field hockey, soccer and basketball when she attended the school.
Prior to becoming the head field hockey coach, she was an assistant in the program for four years. Her varsity teams have won five district-tournament championships and one region title in 2005.
“That will be pretty special to be inducted into Marshall’s Hall of Fame,” Carroll said.
As for her team’s play so far this season, Carroll said the Statesmen are making progress and playing better overall as a team.
“We are comfortable with our lineup now,” she said. “Last year, we relied on one player to score a lot. This year more players are getting opportunities to shoot and score and control the ball. We do need to still work on just getting the shots on goal, and not worrying about and waiting to get the perfect shot.”
On defense, Carroll said her players need to make sure standout senior goalie Gillian Dumont gets a clear look at opponents’ shots. Dumont has four shutouts so far this fall.
“She has had some great saves already,” Carroll said.
Marshall has won the past five National District Tournament championships and already is 1-0 in league play this fall, with a 4-1 win over Thomas Jefferson.
Marshall’s most recent victory was a 1-0 overtime triumph over Yorktown in non-district action. Abby Han scored the goal and Avery Burke had the assist. In the victory over Jefferson, Burke had two goals and one assist and Tess Murphy had a goal. Caroline Sullivan and her younger sister Cayley Sullivan had assists. Those four have been among Marshall’s top scorers so far.
Other top defenders, in addition to Dumont, are Katie Reuss, Emma Payze and Ava Slivinski.
In other games, Marshall lost 1-0 to South Lakes on an own goal, fell 1-0 in the final 30 seconds to Herndon and was nipped by Madison, 1-0, in its first game. In the Lake Braddock Tournament, Marshall went 2-2.
Marshall has just one game on its schedule this week.
“We should be strong in our district again this season, then we’ll see after that in the region,” Carroll said.
Marshall had a game Sept. 24 against Wakefield.
