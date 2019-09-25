With a 2-0 home victory over the Wakefield Warriors on Sept. 24 in National District girls field hockey action, longtime Marshall High School head coach Christina Carroll won her 200th career game.
Carroll has been Marshall's coach for 21 years, with all 200 career wins coming at the school. She has coached in the program for 25 years.
Carroll also will be inducted into Marshall's Sports Hall of Fame in coming days.
With the win over Wakefield, the Statesmen improved to 6-5 overall and are 2-0 in the district. Marshall is the five-time defending National District Tournament champions.
Marshall has won one region championship under Carroll and has played in the region tournament many times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.