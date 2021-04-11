MARSHALL CROSS COUNTRY: The Marshall Statesmen won the girls and boys National District cross country championships at Burke Lake Park, the girls with 36 points and the boys with 34.
For the girls, Hayley Pooden was the highest finisher in second in 19:35. Elizabeth Epstein was sixth for Marshall (21:27), Emilie DonTigny seventh (21:28), Emma Battista eighth (21:29) and Claire Lee 13th (22:07).
For the Marshall boys, Sean Sanders won the race in 16:23 with Sebastian Malave second in 16:31. Patrick Smith was sixth (17:07), Samuel Lee 10th (17:43) and Simon Barnes 15th (17:58).
MARSHALL FIELD HOCKEY: The Marshall High School girls field hockey team took second in the National District standings with a 4-1 record, finishing 6-3 overall.
Marshall lost to Justice 1-0 in overtime in the match that determined the district champion. Justice finished 5-0 in the district.
There was no district tournament this season. The Statesmen won the past six district tournaments.
Marshall now advances to the 6D North Region Tournament and received a first-round bye. The Statesmen were scheduled to play Oakton in the quarterfinals.
“We have worked to get ready for the region,” Marshall coach Christina Carroll said. “For us, it’s a matter of executing, not turning the ball over, moving the ball and playing with intensity.”
Top players this season for Marshall have been Kaia Griggs, Emma Payze, Ava Slivinski, Katherine Reback, Cayley Sullivan, Caroline Sullivan, Tessa Murphy, Olivia Schmitz, Michaela Hauber and goalie Catherine Cryan.
BASEBALL PLAYERS RECOGNIZED: Several local local high-school baseball players were chosen as 2021 preseason All-Americans by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Chosen from McLean High School was junior pitcher/outfielder Griffin Steig.
Selected from Madison High were senior catcher/outfielder Colin Tuft, senior pitcher/shortstop James Triantos and sophomore pitcher/third baseman Bryce Eldridge.
Picked from Marshall is senior pitcher Kyle Robinson.
From Bishop O’Connell is junior pitcher Jack O’Connor.
From Justice senior pitcher Dean Kampschror was honored.
LANGLEY GOLFER HONORED: Langley High School golfer Kelly Chinn recently received a 2021 Byron Nelson International Junior Golf Award for his play during the 2020 junior golf season.
Winners are chosen for their performance on the course, academics, their character and how they present themselves in the community.
Chinn is one of the top-ranked junior players in the world.
Among his top achievements in 2020 was playing in the U.S. Amateur and advancing to the match-play portion of the tournament, losing to the eventual champion.
There will be an awards ceremony May 12 in Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.