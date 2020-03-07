Leading 39-36 with about a minute to play, victory was within the Marshall Statesmen’s grasp in a first-round Virginia High School League Class 6 state tournament girls basketball game.
The Edison Eagles, though, then tied the score at 39 on a three-pointer by Charlotte Jewell and went on to win, 49-41, in overtime March 6 at Westfield High.
The loss ended Marshall's season with a 22-7 record, halting its successful playoff stretch of six straight victories that gave the Statesmen National District and 6D North Region tournament championships. Overall, Marshall had a seven-game winning streak.
In the region final, Marshall nipped the previously-undefeated Madison Warhawks in a big neighborhood clash for its second such title in three years.
"It's hard to complain when you win a district and region title," Marshall coach Mike Trivisonno said. "We felt we were good enough to win the state too, but it didn't happen."
Against Edison, the game went back and forth. The Statesmen trailed by eight at one point and six at halftime, then had a strong third quarter to retake the lead.
Following the three that tied the score at 39, Marshall turned the ball over, then Edison missed a good shot at the buzzer, forcing overtime.
"We played well defensively, but we didn't shoot the ball as well as we had been. I think that caught up with us," Trivisonno said. "We missed some good shots and had opportunities. We were down six at the half, but we felt we should have been up six. Edison made plays when it counted. They made more plays than us in overtime."
Edison made another three to take a 42-39 overtime and went on to win, closing the game on a 7-0 run.
Christina Trivisonno had 15 points for Marshall, Zoe Soule scored 12 and Mary Trivisonno, Valerie Dirkse and Rachel South had four each.
Edison led 11-9 and 24-18 at the end of the first two periods, then Marshall was ahead 31-29 after three.
At times during the 2019-20 season, Marshall played without the injured Trivisonno sisters and another top player in Brenna Smith. Yet the team continued to win.
With all healthy late the season and the playoffs, the Statesmen began playing their best of the season with big wins over top teams Edison, South Lakes, Langley and Madison.
Marshall returns the Trivisonno sisters next season along with Dirkse, Smith, Rylie Hughes, Sela Scheinman, Caroline Catterton and some others.
