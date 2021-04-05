The Marshall Statesmen (4-2, 4-1) rallied from a 7-0 deficit to defeat the visiting Justice Wolves, 21-14, in a National District high-school football game on April 1.
With the win, Marshall won the district championship with a 4-1 record, having defeated Wakefield, which also has one league loss.
In the win over Justice, Marshall quarterback Patrick Margiotta led the offense. He completed 9 of 15 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 110 yards on 10 carries.
His touchdown throws all went to Luke Plawin, who had four catches for 42 yards. Jack Emory had two catches for 61. Roberto Herrera, Owen Bhurman (30 yards) and James Margiotta all had one catch.
On defense, James Margiotta had two interceptions.
Marshall has an extra game with host Mount Vernon (4-2).
NOTE: Marshall’s previous district title came in 2017.
