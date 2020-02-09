Thanks to a five-game winning streak the Marshall Statesmen (15-5, 9-1) will play for a share of first place on Feb. 11 when they host the Edison Eagles (17-5, 11-0) in a National District showdown.
Edison defeated Marshall, 47-40, when the girls high-school basketball teams played the first time this season. A Marshall win in the rematch will leave the teams tied for first.
In its most recent two games, both district contests, Marshall defeated Lee, 67-46, then on Feb. 7 downed host Wakefield, 48-31.
In the win over Wakefield, Valerie Dirkse scored 11 points for Marshall, Christina Trivisonno had 10, Mary Trivisonno scored eight and Zoe Soule nine. Marshall led 7-5 at the end of the first quarter, then 30-15 at halftime. Wakefield is in third place in the district.
* The McLean Highlanders boys and girls teams each defeated the Washington-Liberty Generals on Feb. 8 in Liberty District action. The McLean boys (8-13, 3-6) won 83-62 for their third victory in our games, and the girls were victorious, 66-46 over W-L to improve to 14-7 and remain in second play in the Liberty District with a 6-3 mark.
Earlier, McLean was edged by first place South Lakes, 50-47, as Elizabeth Dufrane scored 16 points in the loss. Dufrane scored 14 against W-L; Mia Fitzgerald had nine; and Kendall Jones, Sophie Smith and Maggie Campion eight each.
* In boys action, the Marshall Statesmen (7-13, 4-5) defeated Lee, 87-80, then lost to Wakefield, 75-43, in National District games.
Jack Taylor had 34 points and made four three-points in the win over Lee and Thomas Burke scored 20.
Taylor had an upper-body health issue and did not play against Wakefield. Andrew Heiden led Marshall in scoring with 11 points against Wakefield. He made three three-pointers and had five rebounds.
* In boys action, the Oakton Cougars (10-10, 3-4) routed Chantilly, 71-35, then defeated Westfield, 56-41, in Concorde District games to up their winning streak to three.
Winston Aja-Onu scored 28 points in the win over Westfield.
* The Flint Hill Huskies (17-10, 9-2) won three games defeating St. Andrews, 69-64, St. James, 84-53, and Christ Chapel, 68-49, to up their winning streak to three games. Flint Hill was ranked No. 8 in the Feb. 4 Division I boys state private-school poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.