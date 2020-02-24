What a difference a couple of weeks makes.
On Feb. 22, the second-seeded Marshall Statesmen (19-6) topped the host and No.1-seed Edison Eagles, 56-53, to win their second National District Tournament girls basketball championship in three years.
Marshall’s only setbacks in its last 11 games were to Edison, which brought a 13-game winning streak to the title game. A few days earlier on the same court, Edison routed Marshall, 61-41, pulling away in the second half of the regular-season high-school game.
So what was the difference in the district final?
“We played a complete game,” Marshall coach Mike Trivisonno said. “We had just seven turnovers, took only two bad shots and we defended and rebounded. It was one of our best wins since I’ve been here.”
The winning basket in the district final was a three-point shot with 2.5 seconds left made by Mary Trivisonno. The hoop came after she took a pass from her sister, Christina Trivisonno, who scored her 1,000th career point in the victory.
The winning sequence began on the defensive end when Marshall’s Valerie Dirkse rebounded a missed shot, made a short pass to Christina Trivisonno. She quickly dribbled up court and passed to an open Mary in the right corner, who quickly released the game winner.
Marshall led 14-12 at the end of the first period, then trailed 31-26 at halftime and 46-43 after three periods. The Statesmen were down by seven at one point.
“We played great defense in the fourth quarter, and that got us back in it,” Mike Trivisonno said.
Dirkse had 16 points and nine rebounds, the Trivisonno sisters each scored 13, Rachel South had 10 points and eight rebounds for Marshall and point guard Zoe Soule had six points.
Marshall was 3-0 in the tournament routing Jefferson, 67-24, in the first round, then Lee, 66-39, in the semifinals.
“We played very well in all three games,” Mike Trivisonno said.
