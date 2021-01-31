With an undefeated league record and convincing victories in those contests, the Marshall Statesmen (10-0, 12-0) finished the 2020-21 regular season as the National District girls basketball champions.
The district crown is the third in four years for the high-school team.
In its 10 league games, Marshall allowed just 25.9 points per game in this shortened and condensed season because of the pandemic.
Next for Marshall is the 6D North Region Tournament, which begins in a few days. The Statesmen are the defending champions and will be the top seed from the National District.
“We really didn’t know what to expect when this season started, because the players had not been together for so long because of all the restrictions over COVID,” Marshall coach Mike Trivisonno said. “We are a pretty experienced team, so I think that was a big advantage for us. We are thrilled to get this many games in and win a championship. Now we are excited about getting ready for the region.”
Marshall capped its regular season with a 44-29 win over the host Edison Eagles. Marshall built a big lead early, then held off a late second-half rush by Edison.
“We played a really good first half, then Edison came back strong,” Trivisonno said.
Leading Marshall in the win was Valerie Dirkse with nine points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Mary Trivisonno had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists; Christina Trivisonno added seven points and five boards; Sela Scheinman had 11 points and made three three-pointers; and Brenna Smith had six points and nine rebounds.
* In the Langley Saxons’ 74-65 non-district win over Robinson in boys action, Amr Areikat scored 26` and Jiaan Sehhat and Brendan Mansinne 17 each.
Langley (7-6, 5-5) then lost to Washington-Liberty, 55-46, defeated Herndon, 61-53, then nipped the Yorktown Patriots, 57-56, in its next three games, which were Liberty District contests.
Jonathan Reiss scored 18 against Herndon.
Against Yorktown, Michael Hoeymans made the game-winning three-pointer from the left baseline with four seconds to play, to give the Saxons two straight wins.
* For the Madison Warhawks (11-1, 6-1) in their 57-32 win over Westfield in girls Concorde District play, Grace Arnolie had 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals; Mia Chapman had a double-double with 12 points and as many rebounds; Alayna Arnolie scored 11; Sarah Link had four points and five boards; Amalia Makrigiorgos had six points, four rebounds and three assists; and Katie Koshuta had four points and four steals.
Next, Madison downed the visiting Oakton Cougars, 58-36, as Alayna Arnolie scored 23, had five steals and five rebounds and three assists. Makrigiorgos scored 10, Grace Arnolie had nine points and five assists and Link had nine rebounds.
* For the Marshall Statesmen (3-6, 3-5) in their 66-62 home overtime win against the first-place Edison Eagles in National District boys play, Andrew Heiden and Ilias Hwang each scored 16 points. The two, along with Patrick Mariotta and Gavin Bundy, all made key plays and scored important points in overtime.
Hwang made two clinching foul shots in the final five seconds, and earlier in OT gave the Statesmen the lead for good at 55-53 with two foul shots. Bundy scored 15 points and Adien Hrnjec added 10.
The win was Marshall’s first since Jan. 4. The team missed a couple of weeks of action because of pandemic restrictions.
Marshall lost its next game to Falls Church, 40-38.
* The McLean Highlanders (4-10, 3-7) lost to South Lakes, 49-38, routed Washington-Liberty, 73-46, then topped the Herndon Hornets, 68-65, in girls Liberty District action.
Against W-L, Shushan Krikorian and Kara Bremser each scored 21 points, with Bremer making five three-pointers. Krikorian and Mia Fitzgerald (20 points), made three triples each, as the Highlanders made 11 total. Fitzterald scored 18 against Herndon.
