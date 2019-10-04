For David Stanford, his play hasn’t been below par all season, and in golf that’s a very, very good thing.
In any round the Marshall High School junior has played this season so far - whether nine or 18 holes – his score has been no worse than 1-under par.
That notable achievement includes a 5-under 67-70–137 total Stanford carded Oct. 2 and 3 to win the 36-hole 6D North Region Tournament individual championship on the par-71 Herndon Centennial Golf Course. He won by four strokes over two Langley High School players – defending champion Kelly Chinn and Brian Feinstein. The region crown was Stanford’s first.
“I was hitting it straight off the tees both rounds and hitting a lot of greens in regulation,” Stanford said. “The first round I started out iffy, then got going in the middle of the round. Today [second round] I kept it together at the end.”
His second round included four birdies and three bogeys.
Stanford’s first-round 67 was his third straight such score. He shot a pair of 67s a week earlier in winning the National District Tournament.
A golfer since age 3 and a competitive player since age 6, next for Stanford is the 18-hole Virginia High School League Class 6 state tournament Oct. 14 at Magnolia Green Golf Club near Richmond. It will he his third straight appearance in the state tourney.
Stanford helped the Marshall team, the 2019 district champions, finish third in the region tourney with a 316-315–631 total. Leo Perez shot 80-79–159 for Marshall, Shivane Anand 84-82–166, Jadet Hartman 85-84–169, Cam Giuseppe 90-85–175 and Michael McVean 90-88–178.
