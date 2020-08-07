Marshall High School 2020 graduate Madeline Ice was the winner of this summer’s Northern Virginia Swimming League Sportsmanship Scholarship.
The NVSL awards scholarships to graduating high-school swimmers and divers each summer. The league considers team commitment and leadership, school and community involvement, and a submitted essay as criteria for selection. The essay asks he seniors to explain what life lessons swimming and diving in the NVSL has taught them.
Ice is a 15-year veteran of the Lee Graham swim team as a competitor and a coach.
At Marshall, Ice captained the girls varsity swim team and was chosen team MVP as a senior.
She also participated in track and field at Marshall and received the school’s Tri-Varsity Award. She was a member of the National Honor Society and the Tri-Music Honor Society.
Outside school, Ice is a religious education assistant catechist at St. James Catholic School.
She will attend the University of Mary Washington, majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing, and minoring in linguistics. She will swim for the women’s team.
“In my almost 18 years, I learned that life is unpredictable,” Ice said in answering her essay. “Whether it is a bone tumor or a pandemic, there are so many things that seem to upend life in an instant. But we can, and will, adapt. Be open to change and be flexible. Never quit, and find new ways to do what you love, to spread joy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.