Marshall High School graduate Caroline Warren helped the Bridgewater College women’s equestrian team finish fifth in the recent conference championships. Warren had an average score of 62.500 and 77 in events.
She posted a total average score of 69.750, placing eighth in the field to earn all-conference honors.
