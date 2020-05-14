Keith Lyle told a number of entertaining stories while also offering sound advice about various sports topics May 13 for the audience of the National Sports Coaches Alliance online webinar.
Lyle was the featured speaker and guest as dozens from various parts of the country and some internationally were online for the Zoom event.
The Marshall High School graduate, former NFL defensive back and Super Bowl champion, encouraged young athletes to play multiple sports to better improve their skills and suggested that head coaches shouldn't avoid hiring knowledgeable assistant coaches.
"Different sports create different footwork and different footwork creates great athletes," Lyle said. "A head coach should be willing to hire assistants who might know more about things and other positions than they do."
Lyle practiced what he preaches. He played multiple sports growing up and became a three-sport star athlete at Marshall in football, basketball and baseball. Lyle graduated from Marshall in 1989.
He then was a football standout at the University of Virginia, later playing in the NFL for nine seasons as a defensive back for three teams, including the Super Bowl champion St. Louis Rams and for one season with the Washington Redskins.
Lyle also talked about the importance of coaches building strong relationships with players, and not always handling each player in the same manner. He discussed means of building a winning culture, and said how his high-school playing career was the most enjoyable time and the purest time.
Many Marshall alumni were online to observe Lyle, including former teammate Justin Counts; his former coaches Mike Skinner, Pete Bendorf and Mark Gjormand; former Marshall baseball players Jason McMahon and Jason Ayoub; and former Marshall administrator Paul Wardinski. Counts was Lyle's catcher on Marshall's baseball team.
Lyle now lives in Florida where he coaches youth sports, including football and tennis.
"The best athlete I have ever coached was Keith Lyle," said Gjormand, who organized and led the webinar along with Eli Facenda.
High-school head coaches Suzy Willemssen and Roland Wright were highlighted during the Webinar.
Willemssen is the girls softball coach at 2019 state champion Bishop O'Connell and founder of the Glory travel softball program. Wright is the baseball coach at Western Branch High, leading the team to two state championships and three region titles.
Willemssen played multiple sports growing up, including Little League baseball with boys. She said those experiences fueled her passion for competition and to later become a coach.
More than his baseball accomplishments, Wright talked about the Autism Awareness program he has helped start. His team this season had Autism Awareness jerseys to wear for a few games and was planning an Autism Awareness week in early April.
The National Sports Coaches Alliance online webinars are held Wednesday afternoons, with the next at 3 p.m. May 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.