Marshall High School’s 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees recently were honored during a ceremony at the school during halftime of a home football game.
The inductees were Matt Gilchrist (Class of 1991, cross country and track and field), Kathy Veoni (Contributor, athletic administrative assistant), Bryce Shelton (Class of 2016, state diving champion), John Reynolds (Contributor, certified athletic trainer) and Bridget Robeson Costigan (Class of 1984, girls basketball, swimming, soccer and tennis).
“I am truly honored to be part of the esteemed individuals who grace our Hall of Fame,” Veoni said. “ I am retiring in December and there is no better gift.”
A dinner was held for the inductees Sept. 17 and they were honored at halftime at Marshall's home football game against Hayfield.
