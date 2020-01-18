With injured starters missing from their lineup in recent weeks, the Marshall Statesmen have persevered - winning games and losing others by close scores to top opponents.
Marshall's most recent girls high-school basketball contest resulted in a 47-40 loss to the host Edison Eagles on Jan. 17 in a showdown for first place in the National District. The Statesmen (10-5, 4-1) led by three points late in the third quarter. Edison (10-5, 5-0) then went on an 11-0 run over a 7:10 stretch to pull out the victory.
"They really played great defense during that stretch and in the fourth quarter and made it hard for us to get good shots," Marshall coach Mike Trivisonno said.
Missing injured starters for Marshall were guards Mary Trivisonno and Brennah Lee-Pawlak. They could return by early February. Marshall guard Christina Trivisonno also missed recent games with an injury, but played against Edison and led her team in scoring with 16 points to go with four rebounds.
"We have been winning games, but winning ugly during this stretch, but we have been developing other players," Mike Trivisonno said. "We are hopeful everyone can return at some point."
With those three players missing, Marshall, the 2018 region district tournament champions, has something like a 5-3 record, with close losses to Edison and Langley, notable wins over Fairfax and Hayfield and a third-place finish in a holiday tournament.
Against Edison the game was close through, with the Eagles leading 28-27 at halftime and 36-35 at the end of three quarters.
A running eight-foot jumper by Zoe Soule (six points, six rebounds, four assists) gave Marshall a 35-32 lead with 1:59 left in the third period. The Statesmen's next points came on a three-pointer by Christina Trivisonno with 2:51 left in the game.
Valerie Dirkse had six points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Marshall; Rachel Smith had four points, seven rebounds and three assists; and Sela Scheinman scored five.
Marshall was 1 of 8 shooting from the floor in the fourth quarter and have five turnovers in the period.
The loss snapped Marshall's three-game winning streak, including a 50-37 win over Wakefield in district play.
For Edison, Aurea Gingras scored 15 points, Bri Johns had 10 and Charlotte Jewell nine.
