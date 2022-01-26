RYAN ROBINSON: Marshall High School graduate Ryan Robinson was the leading scorer on the Dickinson College men’s basketball team through 12 games.
The 6-foot-2 senior guard had started all 12 games and was averaging 13.2 points per contest and had made 13 three-point baskets. He also was first in assists (38) and steals (17) and was third with 53 rebounds.
Robinson will score more than 500 points in his career.
Dickinson had a reduced 2020-21 season because of COVID. The previous season, Robinson averaged 11 points per game in 20 contests.
McLean High School graduate Randy Shephard is a sophomore guard for Dickinson.
WILLIAM AND MARY SWIM AND DIVE: A number of athletes from the Sun Gazette coverage areas are members of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams at the College of William and Mary.
On the men’s side are Madison High School graduates Jack Galbraith (senior) and Ian Cobb (senior), Marshall graduate Aaron Tingley (sophomore) and Potomac School graduate Diego Cruzado (junior).
On the women’s side are Potomac School graduate Annie Tuttle (junior) and Madison graduate Elizabeth Kuhlkin (sophomore).
In a recent meet against Old Dominion, Tuttle won the 100 breaststroke; Kuhlkin swam on the third-place women’s medley relay, was sixth in the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle; Tingley was second in the 100 backstroke, fifth in the 200 back and swam on the winning medley relay; Cruzado was fourth in the 100 free and fifth in the 50 free; and Galbraith was sixth in the 200 back.
SARAH POUNDER: Marshall High School graduate Sarah Pounder is a freshman thrower for the Baldwin Wallace University women’s track and field team.
In a recent meet, Pounder placed eighth in the shot put with a throw of 33-feet-1/4 and was eighth in the weight throw at 40-6 1/4. Pounder was a regular district and region contender in the shot put and discus at Marshall.
BROOKE BALDUCCI: Langley High School graduate Brooke Balducci is a senior swimmer on the Marymount University’s women’s swimming and diving team. In a recent meet, she finished third in the 50 backstroke.
