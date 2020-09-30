Marshall High School graduate Madeline Ice recently received her plaque from the Northern Virginia Swimming League for being one of the organization's five scholarship award winners for the 2020 summer season. She was selected as the Sportsmanship Scholarship recipient.
The league considers team commitment and leadership, school and community involvement, and a submitted essay as criteria for selection.
Ice has been a 15-year swimmer for the Lee Graham Dolphins team during the summer. She competed in multiple all-star meets and was twice awarded Lee Graham’s Coaches’ Award for her overall contribution to the team.
Ice has coached the team’s winter program and sang the national anthem at meets.
At Marshall, Ice captained the swim team and was chosen the team's Most Valuable Player in her senior year and was a varsity track athlete as well at the school. She received Marshall’s Tri-Varsity Award.
As a swimmer for Marshall during her 2019-20 senior season, Ice placed second in the backstroke and sixth in the 100 freestyle at the National District championships.
For Lee Graham at the 2019 Divisional 5 championships, Ice finished third in the girls age 15-18 backstroke and sixth in the 15-18 butterfly. The 2020 NVSL season was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ice is a member of the National Honor Society and the Tri-Music Honor Society.
She is attending the University of Mary Washington, where she will swim for the women's varsity team.
