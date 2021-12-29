Marshall High School graduate Heather Holt was a participating member of the women’s Division I national championship North Carolina State University’s cross country team during the fall season.
Individually, the senior placed 95th in the national meet. She finished 17th at the Southeast Regional meet, earning all-region honors.
At the Atlantic Coast Conference meet, Holt also placed 17th.
During the regular season, Holt ran in three meets, with her highest placement a sixth at the adidas XC Challenge.
When she ran at Marshall, Holt was a top contender in district, region and state championship meets.
