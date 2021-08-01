For Patrick Halligan, his change of plans, which included a bit of a gamble, paid off – literally.
The Marshall High School graduate said his decision to leave the George Mason University baseball team after two years to instead play for the two-year Pensacola State College in Florida this past spring was likely the reason the hard-throwing right-handed pitcher is now a member of the Kansas City Royals organization.
Halligan was selected by the Royals in the 13th round (379th player chosen overall) in the recent Major League draft.
The 21-year-old, 6-foot-6 Halligan was picked as a result of the strong season he enjoyed for the Pensacola Pirates. He was a first-team All-Panhandle Conference selection, and helped the team win a conference championship.
Halligan compiled a 7-3 record with a 1.87 earned run average in 812/3 innings at Pensacola State. He struck out 109 batters, walked 18 and hurled four complete games. Halligan fanned 10 in one contest and was chosen as a conference Pitcher of the Week.
Halligan throws four pitches, with his fastball recorded as high as 95 mph, up from 88 when he played at Marshall.
Prior to playing for Pensacola, Halligan pitched parts of two seasons for the George Mason University team.
“I thought leaving Mason and going the junior-college route to a school in Florida like Pensacola State with the good weather year-round was the best decision for me. That ended up working out,” Halligan said. “I thought it was a risk I needed to take for my career.”
Players from teams in the Panhandle Conference often move on to play for big Division I program in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference.
If Halligan had chosen not to sign with the Royals, he would have played at the University of Pittsburgh in 2022.
“I will finish college, there’s no doubt. But to sign a pro contract and take advantage of this opportunity right now made the most sense to me,” Halligan said. “There are no guarantees if I would get another chance.”
Halligan is at the Royals’ spring-training facility in Surprise, Ariz., working out, practicing and waiting to be assigned to a team in coming days or weeks.
“Baseball has been my passion, and playing professionally and getting to that level is something I’ve wanted to do,” Halligan said. “I don’t know the timeframe right now. I could be pitching on a team real soon, or in weeks or months.”
At Marshall, Halligan was a two-time first-team National District player and made first-team all-region one season. As a senior, he batted .425 with four home runs. On the mound he had a 1.00 ERA.
Halligan helped Marshall win multiple district championships.
He’s also a former Vienna Little League all-star and a member of the White Sox.
