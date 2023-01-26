Tim Ghazzawi has been hired as Marshall High School's new head boys tennis coach.
Ghazzawi is no stranger to Marshall. He graduated from the school in 2008 where he played on the tennis team. He was an assistant tennis coach last season for Marshall.
The boys high-school tennis season is held in the spring.
For further information, Ghazzawi can be reached at timothy.ghazzawi@gmail.com.
