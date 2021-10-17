Marshall High School recently hired Kaitlyn Poirier as its new head girls softball coach.
Poirier brings a vast knowledge of the game as a former player and coach. She played most of her college softball career at the University of Southwest, where she repeatedly was selected to the Red River Athletic Conference team.
After college, Poirier participated on an American international sports team, playing in Europe.
Poirier has worked with a number of the local youth organizations. She spent a year with Vienna Girls Softball Association, and has spent the last five years as the head coach for a McLean Magic travel team.
Marshall has been one of the top teams in the National District in recent seasons, but the school has moved to the Liberty District for the 2022 spring campaign.
In 2019, Marshall finished second in the 6D North Region tournament to qualify for the state tourney.
