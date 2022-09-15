Marshall High School recently hired Marijke Landon as its new head girls and boys swimming coach.
Landon set school records and achieved All-American status in high school and later in college as a member of the Colorado State University women’s team.
In addition to her swimming background, Landon brings a vast amount of coaching knowledge. She has been a head coach or private coaching instructor since 2006. Landon has coached more than 1,000 swimmers, who ranged from developmental to those swimming on the national (Olympic) level.
A mother of four, her children swam, or will swim competitively, at the college level.
“She understands the importance of setting individual goals, but stressed the importance of being part of a team when maximizing the development of student athletes,” Marshall director of student activities Joe Swarm said.
The 2022-23 swimming season begins for Marshall in December.
