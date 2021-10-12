Marshall High has hired Daniel Nguyen, one of its own, as its new head wrestling coach.
Nguyen is a former Marshall wrestler and assistant coach. He was an assistant from 2011-2016 and assisted with the school’s football program, as well.
In addition to his coaching experience, Nguyen has been an educator at Marshall since 2013. He teaches in the Davis Center.
“He understands the importance of extra-curricular activities for our students and knows the positive lifelong impact it will have on their lives,” Marshall director of student activities Joe Swam said. “The Marshall community welcomes coach Nguyen, as our new coach, and we are excited for the future of our program under his leadership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.