Marshall High School recently held a college signing ceremony, with many student/athletes making commitments to play their particular sports at the next level.
In baseball, Grady Dillon will play at Shenandoah University, Kyle Robinson at Texas Tech and Alex Tanaka at Lawrence University.
In men’s basketball, Andrew Heiden will play at Bridgton Academy.
In women’s basketball, Valerie Dirkse will play at Calvin University and sisters Christina Trivisonno and Mary Trivisonno at Washington University in St. Louis.
In women’s cross country and track and field, Emilie DonTigny will run at Grinnell College.
In women’s track and field, Sarah Pounder will compete at Baldwin Wallace University.
In football, Luke Plawin plans to play at Hampden-Sydney College.
In women’s softball, Sela Scheinman will play at Ithaca College and Ruby Stewart at Lynchburg University.
In women’s soccer, Priya Nair will play at Hood College.
In golf, David Sanford will play at Virginia Tech.
In women’s lacrosse, Alden McNulty has chosen York College.
In women’s swimming, Edrick Nguyen will be a member of the Rochester Institute of Technology team.
In women’s volleyball, Jenna Waters will play at Virginia Wesleyan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.