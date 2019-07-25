Jerry Lin has his dream high-school coaching job.

In recent days, Lin was named the new head varsity boys basketball coach at Marshall High School, where he once played for the Statesmen, was a graduate of the school 2001, then later was an assistant coach for the team for 10 seasons.

In addition, Lin is a full-time faculty member at Marshall.

Lin replaces Dan Hale, who moved to Hawaii after nine seasons as head coach.

“I am so excited about this opportunity,” Lin said. “Marshall is my home. This feels so right.”

Lin was an assistant boys basketball coach at Fairfax High the past four seasons while he remained on the Marshall faculty. As a result, he’s very familiar with the Marshall program and its players.

“I remember when I played at Marshall [under former coach Kevin Weeren]. Ever since then I wanted this job as head coach someday,” Lin said.

Lin began coaching as an assistant under Weeren in 2003, then later followed him to Freedom South Riding as an assistant. He eventually returned to Marshall to coach under Hale, then moved on to Fairfax.

Lin believes those many experiences as an assistant have prepared him well to be a head coach.

In addition to his high-school experience, Lin has worked with the popular year-round Nova Cavaliers traveling and AAU program since 2005.

In 2015, Lin was named Staff Member of the Year at Marshall and the Fairfax County Public Schools' Outstanding School-Based Support Employee of the Year.