With tough running from Nakia Wilson leading the offense and playing stingy and shutdown defense, the host Marshall Statesmen began their 2021 fall football season in the win column.
Marshall blanked the Washington-Liberty Generals, 13-0, the night of Aug. 27 in the Liberty District high-school game. The win in a season-opener for Marshall was its first since the 2008 season.
The contest was called because of lightning with 7:46 left in the fourth quarter.
Wilson rushed for 126 yards on 22 carries and caught three passes for 32. He scored both of his team’s touchdowns, first on a 14-yard pass from Jeff Ryder in the second quarter to cap a 13-play, 51-yard drive, then found the end zone on a one-yard run in the fourth to end an eight-snap, 61-yard march. Ian Olson kicked one extra point and hit the upright with his other.
Marshall had 251 total yards, did not turn the ball over and controlled the time of possession.
“We didn’t hurt ourselves, played a clean game for the most part, were able to play on their side of the field and control the ball and we built on that,” Marshall coach Jason Strickland said. “It was a real good, hard district game.”
The coach praised his offensive line of Cameron Jenkins, Jonas Miller, Kyle Evans, Zachary Smith, Gabriel Espinola and Owen Buhrman.
Ryder was 9 of 17 passing for 66 yards, with Henry Smith having four catches. Ryder rushed for 33 yards and Duane Stewart for 26.
On defense, Wilson and Christos Proctor broke up passes, Dylan Liskey had an interception and Owen Buhrman batted down a pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.