With individual champion Benjamin Levy leading the way with a victory, the Marshall Statesmen placed 13th at the recent NOVA Classic wrestling tournament at Fairfax High School.
Levy won the title at the 120-pound weight class. He finished 5-0 with two pins.
Also for Marshall, Owen Lebkisher was fourth at 165 and Arvand Ansari eighth at 175.
For the McLean Highlanders, Luke Dettlef was fifth at 285 and Easton Johnson and William Lewey eighth at 144 and 190, respectively.
For the Madison Warhawks, Ben Sim was sixth at 138 and Max Rosenberg eighth at 126.
In earlier competition, Marshall went 5-0 at the Tuscarora Duals to win that title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.